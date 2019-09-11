McCollin tells netballers: Set goals,don’t limit yourselves

TTPOST Warriors’ Goal Keeper retrieves the ball from the goal post at the opening of the Republic Bank Laventille Netball League, last Saturday, at Nelson Mandela Park.

In her motivational address to netball teams at the opening of the 2019 Republic Bank Laventille Netball League, last Saturday, professional netballer, Kalifa McCollin encouraged the players to take the sport seriously and reap the benefits.

McCollin’s comments came on the heels of her showing at the recently concluded 2019 Netball World Cup, in Liverpool and being named the most outstanding goal attack in the 2019 Vitality Netball Super League All Star VII.

As one of TT’s professional netball players, McCollin admitted she made a career out of the sport and used her experience in the Republic Bank Laventille Netball League to further herself in the sport and academically. Currently pursuing her BSc in sport psychology, McCollin is also a Gilbert netball ambassador and under the ambassadorship has launched her own signature ball.

According to a Republic Bank Limited press release, a signature ball which bears McCollin’s motto – netball is art, the court is my canvas – will be used during the 2019 Laventille Netball League tournament.

At Saturday’s opening, the various netball teams showcased choreographed routines in the March Past segment. TTPost Warriors dethroned last year’s winners SWWTU Malvern and secured the first place title in the March Past Queen category. SWWTU Malvern took first place in the Best Flag category.

The tournament continues during the month of September at Nelson Mandela Park, St. Clair, Port of Spain.