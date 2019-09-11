Man to stand trial for indecent assault on doctor

A TABLELAND man was on Monday committed to stand trial for kidnapping a doctor from the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH), indecently assaulting and robbing her.

Senior magistrate Jo-Anne Connor committed Ramesh Siewsahai, 39, in the San Fernando magistrates’ court for the crimes allegedly committed in 2014 against the 24-year-old doctor. The charges stemmed from an incident on the night of November 26, at about 10 pm, when the doctor was accosted in the car park of the SFGH. A police officer intervened when the doctor’s car was spotted being driven on the right side of Independence Avene near Embacadere.

Police prosecutor Cleyon Seedan pursued the preliminary inquiry through paper committal. He called eight witnesses. PC Jason Douglas laid the charge.

Siewsahai, who was not represented by an attorney, did not call witnesses or give evidence. Connor told Siewsahai that based on the prosecution’s evidence, there was sufficient grounds to commit him to stand trial before a judge and jury.

She granted him bail of $100,000 to be approved by the magistracy’s registrar or a cash alternative of $20,000.