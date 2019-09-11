Man killed while visiting girlfriend in Arouca

POLICE are investigating the murder of a 37-year-old La Horquetta man after he visited his girlfriend in Arouca yesterday afternoon.

Police said Roger Gulston went to his girlfriend's Kiskadee Crescent, Bon Air, Arouca, home at around 4 pm when he was confronted by two gunmen.

He ran back inside her house, where they chased him and shot him before running away.

His girlfriend was unharmed. She called the police who went to the scene with a district medical officer. Gulston was declared dead at the scene.