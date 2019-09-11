Husband charged with broom-handle sex assault

A MAN has appeared in court for committing a grievous sexual assault on his wife with a broom handle.

The 37-year-old man from Princes Town appeared in the Rio Claro magistrates' court yesterday.

Magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine read the charge that on Saturday, he committed a grievous sexual act on his wife. Another charge was that he also assaulted her by beating.

Charges against people in the Princes Town magisterial district are being heard in the Rio Claro court. The building is to be demolished because of structural damage caused by last year's 6. 8 magnitude earthquake.

The husband's 57-year-old father also appeared. The magistrate read a charge that he assaulted his daughter-in-law by threatening to kill her.

The charges stemmed from an incident at the family’s home in the evening, when there was an argument.

The charges against the husband, who is a maxi taxi driver, allege that he beat his wife, 35, with a broom. He then sexually assaulted her with the broom's wooden handle.

The charges were laid indictably by WPC Parris.

Misir-Gosine granted the husband $75,000 bail with a surety to be approved by the magistracy’s registrar.

The father was given $5,000 bail. Both are to return to court on October 8.