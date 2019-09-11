Decorator: ‘Beautify police stations for Xmas’

Decorator Robert Solomon

Decorator and event planner Robert Solomon has issued a challenge to other decorators to pick a police station in the area where they live and decorate it for Christmas.

In an online interview, Solomon told Newsday: “This has been something I have been toying with for some time now. As I firmly believe ‘nothing before its time,’ and with the ISOS (I Support Our Service) campaign coming on board, I thought it the perfect opportunity. It is such a great way to show our appreciation to the men and women that put their lives at risk for our safety.”

Nicole Dyer-Griffith, patron of the Police Wives Association and founder of the ISOS campaign, said: “I think it is a wonderful idea, because it is in keeping with strategies to strengthen police/community partnerships.”

She added that once Solomon gets the requisite approval, the ISOS will co-ordinate the roll-out.

She also said she was particularly happy the idea came from someone in the community.

Once the decorators get the go-ahead they will decorate inside the main area where the police interact with the population.

So far, five decorators have responded to the challenge. Fabrice D Francois will decorate the Morvant station, Dave Ramlal St James, Danielle Talitha Campbell Belmont, Revelie Rochard Chaguanas and Solomon will do the St Joseph station.

Solomon added: “I am sure others will be coming on board. I only put out the challenge today and it is getting a great response.”

Asked if all the decorators will be doing this for free and with their own material, Solomon responded: “This will be free. We will see what they have already and if it can be used (and) add our own items to it to create the desired look. The decorators may be taking back the materials they supply, as in my case, I will be using them during the year.

"I am also hoping we continue it every year.”