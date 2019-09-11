Crown Point business owners uneasy after shooting

Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association vice-president Carol-Ann Birchwood-James, right, said business owners are uneasy after a Crown Point gyro vendor was shot on Monday.

COREY CONNELLY

Who's next?

This was Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association vice-president Carol-Ann Birchwood-James' response on Tuesday to the shooting of Crown Point businessman Elias Dabdouran, who remains warded in critical condition at Scarborough General Hospital, Tobago.

Police said Dabdouran, 30, a gyro vendor, was shot in the head by a gunman around 4 am on Monday while he and an associate were offloading a van outside his business on Milford Road.

Police were up to late Tuesday on the hunt for two suspects in connection with the incident.

Birchwood-James said there was a sense of unease among business owners.

"It is very disappointing and a very sad situation for the gentleman involved," she told Newsday. "Of course, it has made all of us very apprehensive and tense because we don't know who is next."

She said Crown Point has always been a relatively safe place for people to enjoy themselves, especially with the police station a short distance away.

Birchwood-James said the shooting of the businessman will be discussed at next week's meeting of the association.

She said the association has a protection committee, which includes police and other national security agencies.

"So, of course we will put out our sentiments there and our recommendations to make Tobago safer."

Birchwood-James called for an increase in police patrols through Crown Point's major commercial area.

President of the Crown Point Business Association Garvin Manzano said on Tuesday the association is also expected to meet soon to discuss the crime situation.

He said they are planning to invite Canaan/Bon Accord representative Clarence Jacob and other key stakeholders to the meeting.

Manzano believes there has been a reactive rather than a preventative response to crime over the years.

He also believes there is a link between crime and single-parent households run by women. He urged the authorities to implement programmes to assist such women.

"There are single mothers who are under extreme stress to take care of their children," he said.

A shooting in Bethel on Monday is also engaging the attention of police.

Police said Tacoma Gill, 44, originally from St James, Trinidad, was ambushed and shot in the back of the head and arm while walking along an area known as Common Hill.

Gill was taken to the Scarborough Hospital, where he remains warded.