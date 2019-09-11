Cops left in dark over Morvant man’s murder

Police are investigating the murder of a Morvant man who was shot and killed early this morning.

Police said Quame Dunbar was shot at Chinapoo Road and was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital by passers by at around 2 am. He died hours later while being treated.

Police went to the scene but no body was found and residents did not know where Dunbar had been taken.

Investigators said hospital staff did not call them when he was admitted to the hospital and they only found out after he died at around 6 am.