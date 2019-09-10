V’zuelan couple kidnapped for drugs

THE Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU) is investigating a report that a Venezuelan couple was kidnapped and a ransom of six kilos of cocaine demanded for their safe release.

According to a police report, Juan Ruiz Espinoza, 23, and his wife Betzabett Guitte, 20, were last seen leaving their Palmyra Village home on Sunday evening.

Reports said that they were expected to meet up with a Venezuelan friend on High Street in Princes Town.

The man reported to police that Espinoza and Guitte never showed up and hours later he received a phone call from Spanish-speaking men saying they had abducted the couple and would only release them if the ransom was handed over yesterday.

Police said Espinoza was last seen wearing orange three-quarter pants and a black and white T-shirt and his wife wore blue jeans, a white T-shirt and grey sneakers.

Up to yesterday evening, police were questioning the couple's relatives and residents in the area.

Investigators said there has been no further contact from the kidnappers.

In a separate incident, police are investing the disappearance of an 18-year-old.

They said Jady Guerra left his Mamoral Road, Flanagin Town, home on Thursday at about 10.30 pm and has not returned.

Calls to his cell phone have gone unanswered. Guerra is of African descent, five foot six inches tall, and slim-built with a dark brown complexion.

Brasso police are investigating.