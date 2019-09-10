Tobago gyro man shot

Elias Dabdouran

A Crown Point, Tobago, businessman is fighting for his life at the Scarborough General Hospital after being shot in the head early on Monday.

Reports are that around 4 am, Elias Dabdouran, 30, of Canaan, and an associate were off-loading goods from a white van at the front of their newly-opened businessplace along Milford Road, Crown Point, when two men apporoached them.

Police said one of the men pointed a gun at Dabdouran and opened fire. He was said to have been shot several times in the head.

Dabdouran's associate then chased the men, who ran away from the scene.

The businessman, who sells gyros and burgers, was rushed to the Scarborough Hospital, where he is said to be on life support. Police believe robbery is the motive for the shooting.

Yesterday, distraught members of Dabdouran's family, friends and associates kept vigil at the hospital as they mulled over the incident and prayed for his recovery.

President of the Crown Point Business Association Garvin Manzano, who learnt about the shooting from Newsday, said he intended to convene a meeting of the association to discuss the way forward for businessmen, particularly along the commercial strip.

"We had planned to have a meeting about how we want to see Crown Point develop. But I guess we will now need to fast forward that as soon as possible," he told Newsday.

Saying businessmen should consider upgrading the security systems at their respective establishments, Manzano said there was also an urgent need to install CCTV cameras in the area as a deterrent to potential criminals.

"It is not something we looking for on the radar. You expect crime but petty crime, not in a way in which people are shot."

The businessman also said there was need for more police patrols and plain clothes police officers, especially on weekends.

Manzano said although Crown Point is one of the most popular recreational districts in Tobago, it is still a relatively quiet area.

"We have decent people, a normal vibes. We don't expect something like this. But now that we have this reality, business people, including myself, will have to be very careful and measured in terms of how we conduct business from now on."

Tobago Homicide Bureau and Crown Point police are investigating.

Six months ago, Kevin Henry, 34, manager of the popular Jade Monkey Bar & Grill was shot in the leg by a gunman as he arrived at his Blue Heron Drive, New Grange, home in what police believed was an attempted robbery.

He was taken to the Scarborough hospital but was discharged several days later.

The investigation into that incident is ongoing.