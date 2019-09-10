Sunshine Snacks allows vendors back into Oval

Screenshot of Jumbo video. Credit unknown.

Sunshine Snacks, one of the official sponsors of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), has lifted its ban on snack vendors in the Queen's Park Oval.

Popular nutsman Jumbo (Keith Martin) complained in a video posted on social media over the weekend about being prevented from selling in the Oval during CPL matches.

Sunshine Snacks general manager Kristine Thompson said in a press release yesterday that while the company was the official sponsor of the Trinbago Knight Riders and had paid for the exclusive selling rights at the Oval, it was open to hearing the thoughts and opinions of the people.

She explained, "As an official sponsor of TKR, who actually own the rights to selling at the Queen’s Park Oval – their home ground – Sunshine Snacks purchased the exclusive right to sell snacks and nuts during the games and we structured our promotions and events along those lines. But the people have spoken and we have listened."

Thompson said Sunshine Snacks had always respected and promoted local and regional culture.

She added, "We took on this sponsorship to support amazing cricket and to bring the game and its strong culture of family fun to a whole new generation of Caribbean youth. We loved cricket growing up in the Caribbean and we love how this exciting format has brought new life to the sport and regional togetherness."

The release said the company would partially waive its exclusive rights by allowing vendors to sell their goods in the Oval, in keeping with Sunshine Snacks' history of co-operation with nuts vendors going back to 2017.