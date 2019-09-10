Sgt Gookool of Siparia: an exemplary policeman

Sergeant Adesh Gookool

When you hear the name Sergeant Adesh Gookool the words that come to mind are; commitment, dedication, hardworking and an upholder of the law.

This was how Snr Supt Deonarine Basdeo of the South Western Division described Gookool, as he said the police service had lost an exemplary officer.

Gookool died on Saturday after complaining of chest pains while playing football with friends. An autopsy said he died from pulmonary arterial disorder.

A father of two, he last worked at the Point Fortin Police Station.

In November he would have celebrated 25 years' service.

Basdeo said Gookool always went the extra mile when it came to fighting crime.

“He set the bar high and there were so many police who looked up to him. He had an excellent work ethic.”

He said Gookool had been suffering from high blood pressure and after a recent visit to the doctor had recently changed his diet and begun to exercise.

“Just last week I spoke to him. He was doing well.

"This is not the news you want to hear. It is really heartbreaking and I want to express my deepest condolences to his family.”

Gookool will be cremated at the Mosquito Shore of Peace today after a funeral at his Siparia home.