PM: Campaign reform for 2020

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and his wife Sharon at the PNM's September Affair dance on Saturday at the Hyatt Regency.

PRIME Minister Dr Rowley has promised that the long-awaited and much discussed campaign finance reform legislation will be brought to Parliament for debate early next year.

He gave this commitment on Saturday at the September Affair dinner and dance staged by the PNM at the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain.

According to the PNM, the party has reintroduced the September Affair party, 63 years after the historic first nomination day in which the PNM offered candidates to TT.

The event saw 700 guests wearing the national colours of red, white and black to observe Independence and Republic celebrations.

A toast was made to the Prime Minister by Geeta Rampersad of the Oropouche East Women’s League.

Another toast was made to the party by THA Assemblyman Joel Jack and a final toast was made to the nation by party chairman and Finance Minister Colm Imbert.

Addressing the guests, Rowley said reintroduction of the September Affair was one of the many initiatives undertaken by the PNM to raise funds for its myriad of activities including construction of new party headquarters.