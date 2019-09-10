New app to help promote local artistes

GOVERNMENT has launched a new app, AMPT, to help promote local artistes. It also launched an educational video on intellectual property (IP) rights in conjunction with the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO).

At the launch last Friday at the Digicel IMAX theatre in Woodbrook, chairman of MusicTT John Arnold said the video was launched by the WIPO internationally to 191 countries at the 14th session of the Advanced Committee on Enforcement in Geneva. Arnold said AMPT is the new online booking platform built by Lee Aleong and Angel Stewart, which has replaced Muzeek for venue bookings.

He said AMPT is a stand-alone platform whose features encompass more than just live bookings of the Live Music District (LMD).

“Its feature set has been customised to meet MusicTT’s needs and the specific characteristics of TT’s music industry,” he said. “AMPT has six features, which include venue descriptions, booking of auditions and performances, schedule of performances and content for past performances, online performances information, way-finding functionality to venues and sponsor ads, links and integration.”

Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon said she is certain AMPT will be an important marketing tool for creative practitioners, entrepreneurs and performance venues alike.

Gopee-Scoon said the introduction of the app and booking website will undoubtedly enhance the LMD and encourage greater participants of artistes, patrons and venues. She said the economic potential of the music industry for all stakeholders is considerable.

“To this end, the government is constantly monitoring global trends to keep abreast of the strategies required to modernise and monetise TT’s local talent.

“The music industry adds further value to the economy by fostering innovation and creativity while providing a viable platform for diversification and the generation of exports earnings.”

Gopee-Scoon said the global music report 2018, published by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) ,which provides annual updates on the state of the industry, noted that after 15 years of decline, global recorded music achieved its third consecutive year of growth in 2017.

“There were more fans listening to music around the globe in increasingly novel ways. It is also highlighted that in 2017, digital music revenues grew 19.1 per cent. It amounted to US$9.4 billion and for the first time ever, accounted for 54 per cent of total recorded-music-industry revenues worldwide.”

Gopee-Scoon said it is important for artistes to be acknowledged and be paid fairly for their creations.

She said the government stands ready to bolster local artistes by creating an enabling environment and implementing programmes to propel them into the international spotlight.

“I wish to congratulate MusicTT on the introduction of the LMD app and encourage those interested in enjoying live music to use it.

“The Ministry of the Attorney General, and Legal Affairs, through the IP office, must also be commended for the work they are doing to promote intellectual property rights and continuing to work collaboratively with MusicTT and all stakeholders.”