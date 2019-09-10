Hosay Festival under way

Making music to commemorate the beginning of Hosay in St James.

GARY CARDINEZ

IN the still of the night, the sound of tassa drumming rang through St James as hundreds of people gathered on the Western Main Road last Saturday to witness the beginning of the Hosay festival.

They came with babes in arms and in carriages to be a part of the annual festival, which runs for three nights and one day. Saturday marked the Flag Night, which saw four groups parade the street with floats of coloured flags.

The floats were accompanied by tassa music coming from the dhol (bass) and kettledrum. The groups played different rhythms (hands) as the people gathered around them.

What was seen on Saturday night could well be the changing of the guard, as many children from as young as five years were seen playing the drums, while the older heads like musician Pelham PG Goddard stood at the side and watched.

The children played their instruments under the watchful eyes of both their parents and some elders of the groups like the Ghulam Hussan.