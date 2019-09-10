N Touch
Tuesday 10 September 2019
follow us
Letters to the Editor

Go out and vote

THE EDITOR: Local government elections are due in three months time. We all need to get out and vote and cease complaining. Voting it is your right. Do what is right because it is right.

There are many problems to be solved at this level. Why all the failures? Are they due to the incompetence of the people involved?

There is a lot of work to be done throughout TT. It is best to start pronto.

Bad officials are elected by good individuals who do not vote.

Word on the street is local elections are December 2.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town

Today's Most Popular
Today's Most Popular
Comments

Reply to "Go out and vote"

Letters to the Editor

Death of a tyrant

THE EDITOR: I am very happy that Robert Mugabe has passed on. For 37 years…