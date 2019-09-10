Go out and vote

THE EDITOR: Local government elections are due in three months time. We all need to get out and vote and cease complaining. Voting it is your right. Do what is right because it is right.

There are many problems to be solved at this level. Why all the failures? Are they due to the incompetence of the people involved?

There is a lot of work to be done throughout TT. It is best to start pronto.

Bad officials are elected by good individuals who do not vote.

Word on the street is local elections are December 2.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town