‘Give him time’ Bravo, new WI skipper an ‘influential leader’ but :

Dwayne Bravo (left) and Kieron Pollard

NARISSA FRASER

FELLOW all-rounder Dwayne Bravo says the appointment of Kieron Pollard as West Indies captain is “great news,” but is urging supporters to be patient.

Pollard was named captain of the West Indies T20 and one-day international (ODI) teams yesterday morning, at a Cricket West Indies press conference, at the Hilton in St Ann’s. Bravo said the decision was one many people within the Caribbean have been waiting on and it came at the “right time.”

Speaking with Newsday, he described the new captain as a “positive” and “influential leader,” adding that West Indies cricket is currently at its lowest, especially in the white ball format.

“The results aren’t going to change overnight, but if we give him time and allow him to build the team that he wants, the West Indies brand of dominating the white ball formats of the game could actually start happening again and I just wanna wish him all the best and he will do it.”

He continued, “In life, what is for you will always be for you. Pollard stands firm, sticks to his beliefs.”

Pollard will be replacing Barbadians Jason Holder (ODI), who has failed to win a series during his five years as captain, and Carlos Brathwaite (T20). He is also currently the captain of back-to-back Caribbean Premier League (CPL) champions Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) as Bravo injured a finger on his left hand during training, forcing him to miss the entire tournament. On Friday, Bravo said he is expected to return to competitive cricket by November.

Asked about his willingness to participate in the T20 format of West Indies cricket, Bravo said once he is fit and healthy, he will make himself available.

“If selected, I will but for the rest of the year I will fulfil my contract obligations. Next year, I will sit with my agent to map out a plan to allow players to play outside and still come back and play for the West Indies.”