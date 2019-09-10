Death of a tyrant

THE EDITOR: I am very happy that Robert Mugabe has passed on. For 37 years Zimbabweans including myself endured his brutal and dictatorship rule. We suffered many hardships, more than the vast hell can accommodate. His brutality will never ever be forgotten.

As a result of his dictatorship and misrule many Zimbabweans fled their country to seek asylum and better economic conditions in South Africa, Namibia, the UK, US and Australia, putting a huge strain to those host countries.

It is disappointing that Emmerson Mnangagwa and his government failed to revive the fortunes of our resourceful country. Instead, human rights abuses increased, and the economy of the country is further declining.

The international community should put pressure on him to democratically change the country, reform the judicial system and revive the economy of Zimbabwe to prevent the further exodus of Zimbabweans to other countries.

HEATHER MAKAWA

United Kingdom