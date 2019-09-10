CWI begins search for new coach

CRICKET West Indies (CWI) is searching for a permanent coach of the West Indies men’s senior cricket team.

The announcement was made yesterday, at the Hilton Hotel, St Ann’s.

CWI director of cricket Jimmy Adams, speaking about the recruitment process said, “The recruitment started today (yesterday) officially and we are looking to have all the candidates in by 20th of September and thereafter the interview process will start.”

In April, CWI hired Barbadian Floyd Reifer as an interim head coach less than two months before the International Cricket Council 50-over World Cup. Reifer replaced Englishman Richard Pybus, who held the role of interim head coach since January. Australian Stuart Law was the last permanent coach of the West Indies team. He resigned from the position in September 2018 after less than two years in charge.

CWI said it will be hiring a regional coach to fill the vacancy as it aims to give West Indies coaches opportunities.

In an interview earlier this year after the hiring of Reifer, Skerritt said the decision to appoint Reifer was based on the new board’s cricket first plan which intends to utilise regional expertise.

“While we may have had some differences in opinion, we all could agree that the move to promote the best coaches of our region is of vital interest of West Indies cricket.”

CWI will also begin the search for new selection panels. Jamaican Robert Haynes was hired as the interim chairman of selectors in April, replacing Barbadian Courtney Browne.