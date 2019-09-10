Cunupia man charged with fraud

A 53-year-old Cunupia man appeared before a Chaguanas magistrate on Monday afternoon to face charges of defrauding vendors of $144,525 worth of goods.

Police said McKenzy Dukhedin was charged with two counts of fraud using dishonoured RBC cheques.

Dukhedin, also called Saloman Dukhedin, has eight warrants for his arrest on other fraud-related cases. Police also said he has 27 pending fraud matters before the courts.

Dukhedin was held by the Central Division CID last Friday.

He was remanded into custody.