Contractor tries to levy on Junior Sammy

A FYZABAD-based contracting firm has tried to levy on mega-contractor Junior Sammy Contractors (JSC) and its subsidiary Jusamco Pavers for a little over $4.2 million, the judgment sum ordered by a High Court judge in March.

In March, Justice Ronnie Boodoosingh ordered JSC and its subsidiary to pay the sum to Southwestern General Contractors (SGC) for its work on several projects.

Yesterday, Southwestern sought to enforce the judgment and at 6 am, police and a marshal of the court moved onto JSC’s property at Sum Sum Hill, Claxton Bay, locking down the compound.

The marshal and SGC left empty-handed, as JSC’s attorneys Jagdeo Singh intervened by phone, telling the police an application for a stay of the judgment had been filed.

This was confirmed by a registrar, who said the matter is expected to be heard on November 8.

After Boodoosingh’s ruling, an appeal was filed but the 28-day stay had expired, leaving it open to SGC to seek to have the judgment enforced.

If the stay is refused, the company intends to proceed with the levy.

According to the judgment, SGC filed a claim for $3.2 million owed for work on several construction contracts from December 2013-February 2015, including Phase 2 of the Diego Martin Highway project, the Charlieville overpass, Nu-Iron, Point Lisas; Phoenix Park Gas Processors and C3 Centre at Corinth.

Invoices were submitted and some of them were paid in full; some partial payments were made for others and 21 were not paid.

In a counter-claim, which was dismissed, JSC claimed defective work, use of sub-standard material and poor site management which caused excessive delay and led to losses for having to redo work on several of the projects.

In its claim, SGC pleaded that concerns about the quality of work were never raised with its directors, and denied that its invoices were inflated or that it colluded with one of JSC’s workers to inflate orders.

In his ruling, Boodoosingh said he accepted SGC’s case and evidence and said JSC failed to provide evidence to support its counter-claim.

Attorneys Alvin Pariagsingh and Ganesh Saroop are representing SGC.