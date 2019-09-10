Caledonia blank Rangers 2-0

MORVANT CALEDONIA AIA blanked hosts Terminix La Horquetta Rangers 2-0,on Saturday, in a Division One Match Day Nine encounter of the Ascension Invitational Football Tournament. At the La Horquetta Recreation Ground in Arima, Caledonia were rewarded with goals from Joshua Alexander (57th minute) and Ryan Jordan (78th). Devon Modeste notched a hat-trick (26th, 30th and 60th) as Queen’s Park whipped hosts Guaya United at the Guayaguayare Recreation Ground.Three games in Division One were contested on Sunday.Cunupia FC breezed past the struggling Matura ReUnited 4-1 at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Arima.Michael Darko (12th), Kenlon Roberts (own goal – 43rd), Hakeem Legall (70th) and Kevon Woodley (90th) were on target for Cunupia. Brendon Figuera (75th) got the lone item for Matura. Club Sando FC registered a 2-1 victory over Defence Force at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella. Nion Lammy (43rd) and Michael Basdeo (4 th) gave Club Sando a 2-0 lead but former national midfielder Hashim Arcia pulled one back for Defence Force in the 89th. At the YTC Ground in Arouca, hosts Prisons Service FC battled to a 1-1 draw with Police FC (Pro League). Keion Wilson put the lawmen ahead in the 58th but Aaron Peters equalised three minutes later. And, on Friday, FC Santa Rosa played to a 1-1 draw with San Juan Jabloteh at the Arima Velodrome. Osei Sandy (63rd) broke the deadlock for Santa Rosa, but Jodel Brown (75th) knotted the scores for Jabloteh. There will be a pair of rescheduled Division One matches tomorrow (WEDNESDAY) with La Horquetta Rangers hosting Queen’s Park at La Horquetta Recreation Ground from 7 pm and Matura ReUnited opposing FC Santa Rosa from 8 pm.

Division Two Results –SATURDAY –At Guapo Recreation Ground: CLUB SANDO UPRISING YOUTHS (6) – Rondel Phillip 12th; Kyle Celestine 18th; Shavon Diaz 30th; Kendell Davis 61st, 66th; Sylvester Teesdale 68th vs PETIT VALLEY/DIEGO MARTIN UNITED (2) – Ishaq Abdullah 45th; Jahi Solomon 52nd.At Frederick Settlement Ground: UTT (2) – Stevon Stoute 8th; Cyrano Glen 31st vs HARLEM STRIKERS (0).At Erin Recreation Ground: ERIN FC (5) – Tyrese Reefer 31st; Israel Williams 40th; Shavon Frederick 47th; Keyon Alexander 72nd; Darron Alexis 84th vs BETHEL UNITED (1) – Omarr Charles 82nd.SUNDAY –At Curepe Recreation Ground: DEPORTIVO POINT FORTIN (2) – Akeem Redhead 31st; Justin Sadoo 35th vs RSSR FC (0).At Marabella Recreation Ground: POLICE FC (Super League) (3) – Colin Williams 21st; Akeem Marshall 47th; Keron St Cyr 56th vs MARABELLA FAMILY CRISIS CENTRE (1) – Patrick Pierre 82nd.At Manny Ramjohn Stadium Training Field: SAN FERNANDO GIANTS (3) – Kerville Jeremiah 37th, 58th; Rayon Alleyne 43rd vs MORUGA FC (0).