Bramble credits Hartwell, brotherhood for Pan Am success

TT’s Keron Bramble, right,displays his first-ever individual Men’s Keirin bronze medal at the Pan American Championships.

FRESH off a golden, record-breaking performance in the Men’s Team Sprint and the capture of his first individual Pan American Championship Men’s Keirin bronze medal, Keron Bramble has credited the team’s recent successes to the elite stewardship of national coach Erin Hartwell and a special brotherly connection shared among his teammates.

Speaking with Newsday from his Bolivian base yesterday, the 26-year old speedster expressed elation on his first-ever regional individual medal. He believes though, that TT’s spectacular performance at this year’s Championships was derived from high levels of respect and communication between the squad’s staff and its team members.

“Erin has been doing an amazing job with the national team,” the St Madeline Secondary graduate said. “It’s wonderful to have him as our leader and in my opinion, we wouldn’t be at this stage without him. He is always excited to train with us and continues to support us wholeheartedly.”

Bramble also revealed the experience and motivation from two-time Olympian Njisane Phillip also play an integral role in keeping the team’s competitive aura at a high level.

“Njisane also pushes us a lot; in the gym, on the track, on the road. The team has become really close friends and ‘J’, alongside Erin, helps us maintain the pursuit of our competitive goals. We’re more than teammates, it’s like a brotherhood. Our national team has togetherness and it’s the only thing we have to carry us right now,” he added.

The national contingent is expected to return to their homeland at 11.20pm. For their stellar competitive exploits, they have been given a couple days off to rest and reflect on their hectic, but successful Pan American campaign.

They are expected to commence a 10-week training block, at the National Cycling Velodrome, from September 23 as they prepare for the upcoming UCI World Cup series which pedals off in China, Australia, New Zealand and Canada over the coming months and into 2020. These meets are crucial towards the team’s attainment of precious Olympic points toward their Tokyo qualification campaign.