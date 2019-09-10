Beware of leaders who seek to serve

THE EDITOR: As a young man I adored the virtues of several world leaders. Among them were Dr Eric Williams, General Charles de Gaulle, Fidel Castro, Winston Churchill, and president John F Kennedy. As far as I was concerned, they could do no wrong.

However, as I matured and diversified my reading, I was exposed to the information of Inside the Company by Philip Agee and The Prince by Niccolo Machiavelli. These books and other forms of the print media made me aware that not all leaders had the interest of justice and their people at heart.

Today, US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson seem to dominate their countries to the extent that many are willing to fanatically support them. I see these leaders as ideal to answer the question, “Whose interest is in context?”

More specifically with respect to TT, I have noted that increasingly many of our citizens are presenting themselves for political leadership. Unfortunately, too many of our people as constituents tend to focus only on what is in it for them when voting rather than on what aspiring leaders can do for the country as a whole – especially for the generations that are destined to follow.

I passionately believe that TT will be a great nation, when our culture encourages people to vote for leaders who highlight honesty and integrity, confidence in executing their duties, inspiring and empowering citizens, good communication, excellent decision making, a passion for accountability and oversight, and empathy and compassion.

With the above in mind, I conclude by appealing to eligible voters to reflect well before going out to vote. Do not think only of the present. Think of the future of our country. Support leaders who can help us today, tomorrow, and decades to come.

This is why we have to support political leaders who have a vision and passion for national development and hegemony, commitment, compassion, and empathy, innovation and creative thinking with respect to ongoing diversification.

Finally, permit me to reinforce my perspective above with the following quotes of some enlightened scholars:

Leadership is not about being in charge. Leadership is taking care of those in your charge – Simon Sinek.

The growth and development of people is the highest [priority] of leadership – Harvey S Firestone.

Great leaders don’t blame the tools they are given. They work to sharpen them – Quotcistan.com.

Leadership is the capacity to transform vision into reality – Warren G Bennis.

RAYMOND S HACKETT

Curepe