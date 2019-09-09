‘Youth Govt’ seeks to be powerful platform

A group calling itself the Youth Government of Trinidad and Tobago (YGTT) was launched on Friday at the Central Bank Auditorium, in the presence of Senate Vice President Nigel de Freitas, Deputy Speaker Esmond Forde, Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez and Adrian Leonce, parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Public Utilities.

YGTT head Brian Benoit told Sunday Newsday YGTT’s formation had been inspired by a similar group in Tatarstan in Russia.

Asked about YGTT calling itself a “government,” Benoit assured it was not trying to displace the elected government but simply give youngsters a platform by which to express their views.

He said the group was not linked to the TT Youth Parliament nor the PNM.

Benoit, a music teacher at the Education Ministry, said he had set up the group by inviting applications from young people on several social media platforms.

During Friday’s inauguration, the group’s Joseph Lopez said 50 individuals age 18-35 would be appointed to different portfolios respectively as governors, deputy governors and members. He said YGTT participants had been trained in leadership, public speaking and social media management.

“We champion youth advocacy. YGTT will be a powerful platform,” Lopez said.

In his address, Benoit contrasted failed states with plentiful resources to successful states with few resources.

“Success or failure was entirely dependent on citizens participation.”

He said youngsters must be leaders and dictate their own future, although assuring they were not in competition with the Government.

De Freitas assured that youngsters have focus and discipline, and while lacking experience they have adaptability and the capacity to learn.

The best organisations have a mix of experience and youth, he said.

De Freitas said a leader must have honesty, integrity and show empathy plus creativity and innovation. A leader should empower others and so help to inspire others to also become leaders. He urged all to build a better community, better society and better country.