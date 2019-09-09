V’zuelan couple kidnapped for drugs

STACY MOORE

THE Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU) is investigating a report that a Venezuelan couple was kidnapped and a ransom of six kilos of cocaine demanded for their safe release.

According to a police report, the man and woman, who live in Princes Town, were last seen leaving their home yesterday evening.

Reports said that they were expected to meet up with a Venezuelan friend on High Street in Princes Town.

The man reported to police that the two never showed up and hours later he received a phone call from Spanish-speaking men saying they had abducted the couple and will only release them if the ransomis handed over today.

Up to this morning, police were questioning the couple's relatives and residents in the area.