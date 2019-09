Tobago gyro vendor shot

Tobago gyro vendor Elias Dabdouran, 30, remains in a critical condition after he was shot in the head this morning.

ASP David Powder told Newsday around 4 am Dabdourman was at his food cart with staff, near Republic Bank, Crown Point, when a gunman tried to rob them.

Dabdouran, of Feeder Road, Canaan was shot in the head and the gunmanran off.

Investigations are continuing.