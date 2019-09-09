THA employee granted bail, marijuana charge

Galisa Bonas, an employee of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) ,was granted $20,000 bail after she was charged for possession of 107 grams of marijuana.

Bonas, a 30- year-old data collector at the Division of Food Production and Fisheries, and her friend Akiza Bascome-Laurenda, a 25-year-old saleswoman, were charged last Friday.

The women appeared in the Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday evening and pleaded guilty before second court magistrate Duane Murray.

The marijuana was found and seized during a search at their home at Richmond Grade House Road, Richmond, on Thursday night.

They are expected to reappear on September 26.

Earlier this year, on March 28, Bonas and Bascome were charged with possession of 411 grams of marijuana. Eleven grams was found on Bascome-Laurenda, wrapped in a transparent plastic bag, and another 400 was found inside Bonas’ vehicle.

Bonas pleaded guilty and Bascombe-Laurenda pleaded not guilty They were granted $20,000 bail.