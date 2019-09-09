Rumours fisherman found in V’zuela false

Missing fisherman Brian Cox

Bon Accord fisherman Brian “Pempo” Cox remains missing, despite rumours on Saturday that he was found in Venezuela.

One social media site said Cox, the father of one, was found shortly after lunch, badly beaten, but alive.

However, members of the Coast Guard confirmed they are still searching for him.

Cox, of Gaskin Bay Road Ext, left Milford Bay, Crown Point, last Sunday in his pirogue shortly after 8am and was expected to return to the bay later that evening.

A senior Coast Guard official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told Newsday, “At this time, Brian Cox is still outstanding and the information that he was found in Venezuela is inaccurate.”

Pub­lic af­fairs of­fi­cer of the Coast Guard Lt Ker­ron Valere could not be reached for comment.

Canaan/ Bon Accord representative Clarence Jacob said on Thursday he would assist with the rental of an aircraft to search for Cox.

The aircraft’s pilot Kerry Grant said: “We really checked but we didn’t find him. We went out there looking for him extensively on the information we received from the Coast Guard and Met Office, according to the drift pattern, the current. The search would not just go on a hunt, it would go with science.”

Grant said he was on the lookout as well but saw nothing.

“I, as well, checked on my own this morning (Saturday) as I was coming across to Tobago. I extended my flight but still nothing.”

Grant said he too had heard the rumour of Cox being found in Venezuela.

“One fisherman even pointed out that nobody checked the east coast of Tobago, going down the east coast of Trinidad. He is saying that there is still a possibility that he could have drifted east heading to Venezuela, so him being found in Venezuela may be a possibility.”

Head of the South-West Fishing Association Johnnie Baptiste said the members remain concerned and searches continue.

“We don’t feel good about this at all. We have not seen one of our colleagues return to shore after fishing for the day but our hope remains alive,” he said.