President: TT has region’s third-highest suicide rate

President Paula-Mae Weekes Photo by Kerwin Pierre

With the third-highest rate of suicide in the region, TT must prioritise the implementation of suicide prevention strategies and improve data collection and surveillance systems for self-harm and suicide attempts said President Paula-Mae Weekes.

In a release on Monday, Weekes said the media were a key player in suicide prevention, as the way in which suicides are reported can either encourage or discourage people who are contemplating suicide.

Weekes said this country's established guidelines for reporting on suicide is a critical resource that should be used in the effort to reduce suicides, in particular, of the copycat variety.

She said the guidelines, issued by the Ministry of Health, recommend that reporters use non-sensational language, advise people to seek help from local resources and always include a message of hope at the end of the report.

Today, World Suicide Prevention Day, she said, "By Working Together to Prevent Suicide, we can effectively tackle and overcome the challenges of suicidal behaviour in our nation and the world.

“According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), more than 800,000 people die by suicide every year.”

Weekes said suicide disproportionately affects young people and is the second leading cause of death among 15-29-year-olds globally.

World Suicide Prevention Day, she said, is an opportunity to raise awareness about suicide and suicide prevention.

“This year’s theme, Working Together to Prevent Suicide, underscores the need for a comprehensive and collaborative approach in stopping suicide.

“At the recent International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) third Caribbean Regional Symposium held in TT, it was revealed that while 80 per cent of suicides occur in low- and middle-income countries, only three per cent of the research takes place there.”

Weekes said this dearth of research is compounded by prevailing attitudes to suicide and the stigmas associated with suicidal behaviour.

She said although a national suicide prevention strategy is in development under the Health Ministry, more resources are needed to provide adequate support to those directly and profoundly affected by suicide.

“The IASP estimates that for each suicide, approximately 135 people suffer intense grief or are otherwise affected.

“Suicide is a matter of public health and it is therefore imperative that we have frank, meaningful conversations about suicide on an individual, community and national level.

Weekes added, “We can educate ourselves, raise awareness on the risk factors and warning signs for suicide and show compassion to those affected by suicidal behaviour.”