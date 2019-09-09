Presbyterian Church moderator gets support from south elders

Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of TT, centre, with Dr Allan McKenzie, left, and former justice Anthony Lucky yesterday. Photo by Richardson Dhalai.

Chairman of the JC McDonald Home for the Aged Dr Allan McKenzie praised recently elected Presbyterian Church moderator Reverend Joy Evelyn Abdul-Mohan saying the Church would benefit from her humility and “persuasive oratory talents.”

McKenzie was speaking at the Home’s tea party & fashion show at Naparima College, Paradise Pasture, San Fernando yesterday.

A former Naparima College principal known for his outspoken views, he said the Presbyterian Church has always been at the forefront on the ecumenical movement in TT and Abdul-Mohan would get it moving in the right direction.

“She has taken over the mantle of leadership in the history of our church, permit me to speak the truth, I think we have been through a period of slight paralysis of inertia and lack of movement and growth and I was very happy when she was chosen to be the moderator of our church.

“She is vested with the talents of humility and persuasive oratory which she can get things moving in the right direction by which perhaps we can have a revival of the kind of spirit of innovation, integrity and character and a sincere effort to focus on the needs of society.”

Abdul-Mohan was unanimously elected as moderator in April 2019.

Meanwhile, McKenzie said he had chaired the home’s committee for the past 25 years and felt a special attachment to it as it was not far from Naparima College.

For her part, Abdul-Mohan, a former independent senator, said her wish was to be remembered as a “servant leader.”

She also praised the work at the Home saying it was especially needed as the elderly were being neglected in society.

“We all know what is happening in the world today, where the elderly is being neglected and the JC McDonald home has been doing a fantastic job.”