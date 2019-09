Pollard to captain WI ODI, T20 teams

Cricket West Indies president Ricky Skerritt has announced TT's Kieron Pollard as captain of the West Indies' one-day international and T20 teams.

Pollard, the captain of the Trinbago Knight Riders, replaces Barbadians Jason Holder (ODI) and Carlos Brathwaite (T20) at the helm in the two formats.