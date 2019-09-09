No bail for gun, ammo accused

A MAGISTRATE this morning invoked the new amendment to the Bail Act and denied a Marabella man bail for possession of a gun and ammunition.

Carlos George, 21,of Bayshore, appeared before senior magistrate Jo-Anne Connor in the San Fernando magistrates' court charged with possession of a Caracal pistol and 19 rounds of nine-mm ammunition. These guns are manufactured in the United Arab Emirates and are used by the armed forces of many Arab states.

The police officer who laid the charge did not show up in court and the gun and ammunition were not presented as evidence. Police prosecutor Cleyon Seedan said the items would be presented on the adjourned date as well as any past criminal record for George.

Conor read a charge to George that he was found to be in possession of the items on Friday. The charge was laid indictably, but the prosecutor said that checks revealed it was George's first offence but police were unable to provide an official criminal record.

Attorney Frank Gittens pleaded for bail for George.

Connor said because of the recent amendment to the Bail Act, she must deny bail, but George could apply to a judge of the High Court. Under the new law, a magistrate must refuse bail for gun offences for 120 days.

Connor remanded George into custody to appear in the second magistrates' court tomorrow.