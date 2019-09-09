Missing teen found in Arima, man, 48, held

A 16-year-old Princes Town girl who was reported missing last Tuesday was rescued today from a house in Arima where she was being kept against her will, police said.

Investigators said they received CCTV footage of the girl getting into a Nissan Tiida car and traced the licence plate to a man in Belmont. They found the man, who told them he had been hired to pick up the girl and take her to the house in Arima where she was found.

Police then went to another house in the Northern Division where they arrested a 48-year-old man who the driver claimed hired him to take the girl to the house.

The girl was found unharmed.

The man, who is from Sangre Grande, was arrested and charged last year by the Child Protection Unit for having sex with a minor and for an illegal marriage.