McDonald appears in court

Marlene McDonald PHOTO BY JEFF MAYERS

PORT of Spain South MP Marlene McDonald appeared in the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court on Monday where the criminal charges were read to her for the first time since her arrest last month.

Looking frailer than usual, McDonald stood before Chief Magistrate Maria Busby Earle-Caddle in the Third Magistrates' Court. Also appearing were her co-accused: her common-law husband Michael Carew, former chairman of the National Self-Help Commission Edgar Zephyrine and contractors Wayne Anthony and Victor McEachrane.

McDonald, who is on $2 million bail, faces charges of conspiracy to defraud, money laundering and misbehaviour in public office by procuring funds for the Calabar Foundation, which was run by Carew.

She was not called to enter a plea as the charges against her are laid indictably.

All five were charged last month but McDonald never appeared before a magistrate as she fell ill while in police custody and was taken to St Clair Medical Centre for treatment. Bail was granted and on August 15, she was taken to the court to sign her bail bond.

The others are on bail of $.5 million, $1 million, $400,000 and $100,000 respectively and, in all, they face 49 charges.

Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions George Busby, who appeared for the State, said there were approximately 22 witnesses who are expected to testify at the preliminary inquiry and it will take a minimum of three months for statements to be filed.

McDonald’s attorney, Pamela Elder, SC, asked for an adjournment to November 4, during which time the State can disclose whatever statements it has in its possession, even if they are not from all 22 witnesses.

The cases were adjourned to November 4.

The allegations against the former Public Administration Minister and the four others are that the foundation received cheques from the Ministry of Community Development and Culture while McDonald was the minister in 2010.

The cheques – two of which amounted to $575,000 – were allegedly approved less than two weeks before the PNM lost the general election to the People's Partnership on May 24, 2010, but were not deposited until September that year.

A year after the PNM got back into power, McDonald, who was Housing Minister, was removed after questions arose over the allocation of an HDC house to her partner.

She was sworn in again, as Public Utilities Minister, but was fired 48 hours later after concerns were raised over one of her guests at the swearing-in, Sea Lots businessman Cedric Burke.

She was sworn in a third time as Public Administration Minister and was a deputy political leader of the PNM, but was removed from both posts shortly after her arrest last month.

McDonald left the St Vincent Street, Port of Spain, courthouse surrounded by a group of people who tried to shield her from the media. She left without the assistance of a wheelchair, but with a noticeable hunch.

One of her supporters, Rolston Baboolal, told the media McDonald was in good spirits despite her medical condition.

He said from what he observed on the first day the matter was called, “I feel everything will be all right. “We moving on,” he told the media after assisting McDonald into a waiting BMW SUV.

McDonald had previously told the media she will be vindicated.

"I will have my day in court," she told reporters on August 15 after she left the St Clair Medical Centre, where she had been warded for a week.