Man who attacked police, school security may be released

The man whom police shot and wounded during a confrontation at the Barataria South Secondary School may be released once he is well enough to walk, police said.

Investigators said the two officers involved in the confrontation with the man last Friday were injured when they tried to subdue him and were on injury leave. During their absence no statements could be taken in order to charge the man, so he will be released until they return to work.

Police said the suspect's name and address were taken.

He is still warded at the Mt Hope Hospital, where he is being treated fo the wound he suffered when police shot him.

The man reportedly stormed the school just before 8 am and began throwing chairs and other objects at MTS guards, who called the police.

They tried unsuccessfully to subdue him, then shot him in the leg as they did not have Tasers.