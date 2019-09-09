Fuad Khan: Build safari park for zoo animals

San Juan/Barataria MP Dr Fuad Khan.

Barataria/San Juan MP Dr Fuad Khan has called for the removal of the zoo to a safari park in Chaguaramas. His comments were made after the death of a male baby red kangaroo at the Emperor Valley Zoo, which the zoo attributed to the fireworks display at the Queen's Park Savannah on Independence night. In a post on September 6, the zoo said owing to the loud noise levels generated by the fireworks, “One of our small male kangaroos did not recover from the shock and trauma experienced.”

In a Facebook post, Khan, using somewhat colourful language at times, said while fireworks are illegal, certain sectors have been allowed to sell them. “Let us understand that this nonsense of wanting to put the fireworks in the savannah and a zoo right next to it, you have to be a jacka-- not to think that the animals in the zoo will not feel that explosion.”

Khan, who lives in Cascade, said he had to cover the ears of his dog, a Husky, during the fireworks.“I had to cover my husky('s) ears for half an hour while the fireworks were going on because he was frantic in Cascade. And all the little dogs were shaking, the cats running all over the place.

It is unfair to them.”His advice to the fireworks organisers was: “Find another place to put the fireworks, in the middle of the sea or something, go out in a boat and do it. Everybody will see it and it will decrease the noise. For heavens sakes, where is our empathy, what has happened to TT? Everything is a matter of self-satisfaction, greed.”

He said the government should explore creating a safari park at Chaguaramas instead of giving away the land to a certain sector of society.

“Let them run around not cage up like some…ah want to cuss this morning so let me stop right here and tell you for God’s sake Trinidadian (sic), Have a blasted heart, lobby the government to put a safari (park) in Chaguaramas.”