Fireworks legislation consultation ongoing

The Ministry of Planning and Development says that consultation on fireworks and their use in TT has begun among several key government ministries the fire services and the police.

In a statement sent to Newsday on Saturday, the ministry said the Joint Select Committee (JSC) on Social Services and Public Administration has made a number of recommendations to manage the use of fireworks to minimise the negative impacts on human and animal health.

"The use of fireworks and its effects on human and animal health is a major public concern in TT."

The statement added that the JSC's recommendations are to be implemented primarily by the police, fire services and the Environmental Management Authority (EMA).

The current legislation governing the use of fireworks includes the Summary Offences Act, Chap. 11:02; Explosives Act, Chap. 16:02 and the Noise Pollution Rules.

Some of the recommendations made which were specific to the EMA included that a review of Section 51 of the Environmental Management Act be conducted to set a maximum decibel level for commercial fireworks with a view to reducing the potential for distress to vulnerable groups within society (the elderly, disabled and animals).

The JSC also suggested that amendments should be made to the Noise Pollution Control Rules to include provisions regarding sounds emanating from fireworks, and the remit of the EMA’s policing unit should be expanded to include surveillance of noise caused by the discharge of fireworks and related devices.

The EMA is also developing proposals to better manage the noise emanating from fireworks and reducing the negative impacts on vulnerable groups including animals.

The ministry said about two months ago the EMA sent recommendations for a note to be taken to the Cabinet, however, upon examination it was clear that prior to submission to Cabinet there had to be extensive consultation with the Ministries of Health, Agriculture, Finance and National Security, the Fire Services and the Police Service. This consultation is ongoing.

On Friday, a statement from the Zoological Society of TT claimed that an Independence Day fireworks display caused the death of a newly imported red kangaroo one week later. Head of the society Gupte Lutchmedial has since called for a ban on noisy fireworks in TT.