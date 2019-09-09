‘Chickland not suitable for new zoo site’

File photo: Emperor Valley Zoo

A proposed new site for the Emperor Valley Zoo in Chickland, Central Trinidad, is unsuitable, said the Zoological Society (ZSTT).

In a release today, the society said it could confirm the site had already been considered and deemed unfit when the issue first arose several years ago.

It said Cabinet had recommended a detailed feasibility study, which was completed in April 2009 by Lee Young and Partners, in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism.

The site was not recommended for a zoo.

However, it said, afterwards, “The ZSTT in late 2009 accepted an offer from a member of the ZSTT jointly with the community-based Manatee Conservation Trust of a 360-acre parcel of agricultural land in Brigand Hill, Manzanilla for an offsite facility.

This location is up and running, it said, and is used to house surplus animals from the zoo, seized and confiscated animals from the illegal wildlife trade and other animals that need rehabilitation.

The society said the facility provides food supplies for the zoo animals, as it is planted with bearing fruit trees and contains lakes with freshwater fish.

President of the ZSTT Gupte Lutchmedial did not respond to phone calls or text messages.