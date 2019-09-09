Carifesta 2019 – a waste of $43M

THE EDITOR: I had planned to stay quiet and let “the people” enjoy the $43 million spent (wasted) on “we culture.” But the August 31 letter in the Trinidad Newsday by Sherry Ann Hosein, entitled “Indo-Trinidadian culture and Carifesta,” has encouraged me to give voice to my thoughts. In conversations, many others privately feel the same way but won’t be willing to air their views publicly.

My question is simple. What lasting benefit would our country get from hosting Carifesta 2019? The answer is none. Or, put another way, the same as we got from hosting big events like the Miss Universe Pageant, the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting and the Summit of the Americas, on which we spent much more.

Sure, we’re in the limelight for a few days and many people do have a good time. Also, a few individuals reap some financial benefit. But once the party is over, everyone quickly forgets about us, worrying only about finding a willing sucker to host the next one.

What I would like to see is a detailed listing of how that money was spent. You know, things like: how much was paid to so-called big-name artistes? How much was paid to others to prance around aimlessly on stage? I mean, a full-page ad in the local newspapers wouldn’t make such a bit dent in $43 million, would it?

By the way, did Denyse “Nah Leaving” Plummer get paid for performing? I really hope not because, if so, it would be the ultimate insult to the Trinis who have chosen to remain here and build our country but did not get a “piece of the action.” Charity should begin at home.

A CHARLES

Mount Hope