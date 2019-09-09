Aboud warns Rowley: Blood on your hands if you don’t protect fishermen

Gary Aboud

Secretary general of the advocacy group Fishermen and Friends of the Sea (FFOS) Gary Aboud is calling on the Prime Minister to do what is necessary to protect fisherfolk at sea and warned that if he did not act, the blood of seven fishermen who died in July would be on his hands.

Aboud made the remarks during an emotional address at the Queen's Park Savannah this morning, metres away from the Prime Minister's Whitehall office. Flanked by fisherfolk and relatives of the fishermen who died during the robbery, he said the safety of fishermen ought to be a higher priority for the nation and the Prime Minister.

Citing an encounter in August between fishing enthusiast Sayyed Hosein and suspected pirates near Sea Lots, Aboud declared, "This blood will be on the Prime Minister's hands if it happens again, if someone dies on the sea tonight. If Sayyed had died, if they murdered his nephew and his niece, what would we have been saying today, that we didn't do our part?

"We are simply asking for them to reach out to us, to give us some Cabinet directive, something we can meet discuss and give a listing in a more appropriate way. That is not too much to ask."

Referring to a letter written by the FFOS on behalf of the fisherfolk, asking for a meeting, Aboud said his actions were not politically motivated and pleaded with Rowley, as head of the National Security Council, to increase the frequency of Coast Guard patrols, saying he would be willing to kiss the PM's feet if his calls were heeded.

"We mean no harm. If he wants us to kiss his toes or any other part of his anatomy, I will do so gladly, but we must have a response. It's not a matter we can speak politely about.

"These people were murdered and their families are all here."

During the demonstration, Special Branch officers kept a close watch and told demonstrators not to block the Pitch Walk around the Savannah.

Aboud was allowed to deliver a letter to an official at Whitehall before leaving.