Abdulah not surprised by poll

MSJ political leader David Abdulah.

Constitutional and administrative reforms are necessary if the population is to regain trust in national institutions. So said Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) leader David Abdulah as he responded to a poll published by a daily newspaper which observed that citizens have little faith in nstitutions such as the Judiciary.

In a telephone interview on Monday, Abdulah said citizens were unhappy, as the systems of governance were rooted in the country’s colonial past and not serving the population.“What is very significant is the fact that the majority of people do not have confidence in the institutions of state and overall governance in the country, the judiciary in particular, and also the education system and health system."

This, he said, was why the MSJ had said there is a need for fundamental change to bring about" the second Republic."

He said constitutional reform and a change in the culture are parts of the overall change the country needed.Asked whether he was surprised by the findings of the poll, he said, “No, because if you look the polls 2017-2018-2019, in some areas there has been some improvements, such as the police, but most of them remain more or less the same and some have even gotten worse. So that would account for the apathy by the population.”