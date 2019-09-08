TKR wins third straight game to start CPL

TRINBAGO Knight Riders (TKR) won its third straight match to start the 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League T20 Tournament.

TKR defeated St Lucia Zouks by seven wickets at the Queen's Park Oval, today.

Zouks posted a competitive 167 for five in 20 overs batting first.

John Campbell top scored with 43 and Rahkeem Cornwall pitched in with a destructive 33. Bowling for TKR, Jimmy Neesham grabbed 2/33 in four overs for the defending champions.

In reply, TKR eased to 168/3 in 17.5 overs to win easily. Leading the way for TKR was opener Lendl Simmons with a blistering 63 off 39 deliveries. The dependable Denesh Ramdin scored 50 not out and skipper Kieron Pollard chipped in with 26 not out.

It was TKR's third straight win at home after defeating St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on Wednesday and Jamaica Tallawahs on Friday.