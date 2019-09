TKR chasing 168 against Zouks

Photo by Roger Jacob

ST LUCIA Zouks posted a competitive 167 for five in 20 overs batting first against Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) at the Queen's Park Oval in St Clair, today.

John Campbell top scored with 43 and Rahkeem Cornwall pitched in with a destructive 33. Bowling for TKR, Jimmy Neesham grabbed 2/33 in four overs for the defending champions.

In reply, TKR are currently 59/2 in the seventh over.