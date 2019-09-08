Naps edge Pres Sando in Digicel Cup

Decklan Marcelle (left) of Naparima tries to get past his Presentation San Fernando opponent during yesterday's game at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella. PHOTO BY VASHTI SINGH.

YANNICK QUINTAL

NAPARIMA College took home the first piece of silverware in the 2019 Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) season with a 5-4 win, via kicks from the penalty spot, over rivals Presentation College, San Fernando for the Digicel Cup.

Both teams were locked at 1-1 after regulation time at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella yesterday.

Presentation got first blood when Jaiye Sheppard was brought down in the box in the first minute and a penalty was awardedd. Adica Ash knocked home the spot-kick giving 'the Lions' the early advantage.

However, Naparima netted the equalising goal ten minutes later.

Presentation dominated possession but could not capitalise on the many chances that they had. Naps had to rely on trying to get the ball in transition but Presentation were quick to stop any chance at a counter-attack.

Ash’s penalty that deflected off the bar was the only miss of the shoot-out.

The two teams will begin their SSFL league journeys on Wednesday. Naparima will host St Mary’s College at Lewis Street Ground in San Fernando, while Presentation College travel to Moka to face off against Trinity College Moka.