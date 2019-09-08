Mayaro students excel Transport woes fail to deter success

Chairman of the Mayaro Past Pupils Association (MPPA) Oliver Alexander has congratulated students from the district saying many achieved exceptional grades in the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) examinations.

But the rural community has been plagued with school transportation woes and he is calling for the authorities to step in to allow the students to continue their next level of education and to strive for greatness. Coupled with the long haul, the roads are also in a state of disrepair which often poses a challenge to drivers, Alexander said.

For more than a year, many of the services have been discontinued and parents have to pay for their children to travel to schools as far as Tunapuna, Moruga and San Fernando.

Speaking on behalf of MPPA, Alexander said: "There used to be two maxis for students attending Cowen Hamilton Secondary (in Moruga). One driver died and the other gave up his contract. Another maxi used to drop students to and from various schools in San Fernando like Presentation College, Naps Boys and Girls, ASJA and (St Joseph's) Convent. It is costly and a challenge for parents."

The southeastern education district, he said, has been losing its transportation more than any other districts in TT.

"What we are trying to do is encourage the students to stay focus and maintain that standard, so they don’t fall behind. We have lots of students who are performing but Mayaro has been left in the dark. We have children who can compete at the highest level in TT," Alexander said.

Highlighting the achievements of the many students, he said a student of Hillview College received all grade one passes in his lower six CAPE May/June examinations. The boy and his family, he said, continue to sacrifice so he can achieve his dreams.

A Rio Claro West Secondary student achieved six grade ones and a two at the CSEC May/June examinations. She is doing CAPE studies at the school.

Alexander said two weeks ago the association held its annual back-to-school drive, a partnership with the Syrian-Lebanese Women’s Association and Green Sol Ltd. The associations distributed school supplies such as book bags, water coolers, books, pens and pencils to students from various primary and secondary schools.

Alexander is hoping that MPPA can add a new drive for students at the tertiary level. He hopes to promote and develop the youths of Mayaro and environs via various endeavours like education, culture and sports.

Alexander said: "I am thinking we can organise things like blankets and pillow to give them a package to go forward. Some students want to go to university but do not have the funds. We have a girl who won a national scholarship, two years now, and cannot pick it up. You can imagine the frustration. It is hard for her."