EMA recommends noisy fireworks ban Death of kangaroo at Emperor Valley zoo

Volunteer Monique Kellman feeds kangaroos at the Emperor Valley Zoo. A kangaroo died from trauma due to noisy fireworks at Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on Independence Day.

SINCE June, Government through the Ministry of Planning was advised to ban noisy fireworks and utilise noiseless fireworks as recommended by the Environmental Management Authority (EMA).

Sunday Newsday was told that the document, dated June 14, 2019, asked for the amendment of current legislation or new legislation. The document, which is a draft Cabinet note, sought to have noisy fireworks banned.

Sunday Newsday spoke with managing director of the EMA, Hayden Romano, who confirmed that the EMA wrote to their line ministry in June hoping to change the laws regarding fireworks. He added that the recommendations came following a Joint Select Committee meeting in December 2017.

The issue of banning noisy fireworks became a hot topic on Friday when a red kangaroo at the Emperor Valley Zoo died one week after the August 31 fireworks display at Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain opposite the zoo. Head of the Zoological Society of TT Gupte Lutchmedial, following the death of the 18-month-old kangaroo, created a petition to ban noisy fireworks.

When asked about the document and the banning of noisy fireworks, Romano said: “I think we need to be cautious before we make big changes, it really is a sad situation what happened with this animal that just came into our country recently and died and the fact that noise from fireworks might have contributed to the demise of the animal is something we all have to be concerned about. I think we need to figure out how to move forward and how to deal with fireworks and how we move forward with how we deal with noise on the whole. We are becoming a very noisy society.”

The draft Cabinet note made three recommendations including setting a maximum decibel level for commercial fireworks. The documents stated that the decibel level for fireworks range from 125 to 155 decibels with an average of 140 decibels. According to the EMA’s Noise Pollution Control Rules, 2001, the accepted noise level for setting of fireworks between 8 am to 8 pm, which is considered the peak/daytime period, is 120 decibels. At night-time the decibel level drops to 115.

Lutchmedial told Sunday Newsday that the kangaroos, which came to TT on August 16, were born in captivity and conditioned to interact with humans. He said while some argue that the zoo should move, it is a city zoo and caters for those within in the capital. He added that anyone who wishes to open a zoo outside of the capital, he will be more than willing to assist.

“Walk the talk,” he said adding that the 11 acres the zoo sits on was leased in 1952 for 99 years so the zoo has some time again before the lease is up.

“There were studies done about relocating the zoo but it is a city zoo and the results is that it should stay here.”

Lutchmedial said his issue isn’t with fireworks as that does not affect him but the unnecessary noise associated with it.

“This is for the country, fireworks does not affect me. They had it for one night and it killed an animal. I know fully well they are not going to come back there. They will have to be cruel to want to come back there. There are silent fireworks being used all over the world. I am not fighting for the zoo alone I am fighting for the environment, I am going to get fireworks controlled,” he said.

Sunday Newsday called and sent a WhatsApp message to Planning Minister Camille Robinson-Regis but received no response. Agriculture Minister Clearance Rambharath who intervened on behalf of the zoo when they complained about noise from an event at cricket icon Brian Lara's home nearby, did not return calls or messages. Lara later apologised for the loud noise.

A necropsy was done by government vets on Friday which Lutchmedial said revealed that the kangaroo died from trauma, concussion to the head, bleeding in the brain, which can happen by fright from bouncing into a wall.