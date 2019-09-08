Dorian continues through Canada

Canadians continue to weather the storm as Hurricane Dorian continues its path along the Eastern Coast of Canada.

The hurricane which devastated the Bahamas and battered the coasts of North and South Carolina was downgraded to a post tropical cyclone with winds gusting at about 119 kilometres per hour (74 mph) by the time it made landfall in Nova Scotia on Saturday.

According to a Global Disaster Alert and Co-ordination System (GDACS) report, more than 60,000 people stand to be affected by Dorian as it continues on its path Northwest through the Gulf of St Lawrence, toward the Labrador Sea. The storm currently maintains its power while travelling at about 41 kph (25 mph).

When the storm hit Nova Scotia on Saturday it left more than 400,000 people without power, and the numbers grew as it travelled, battering cities and homes as it travelled.

The Bahamas, which got the full brunt of Dorian while it was a category 5 hurricane, is still reeling from the devastation left behind by Dorian. Latest reports indicate that 44 people are confirmed dead, and the number could rise as hundreds of other people have gone missing.