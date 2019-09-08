Clubs given tomorrow deadline TTFA going ahead with two-tier contest…

THE TTFA (TT Football Association) will be going ahead with a two-tier competition, starting in October, according to a media release from the local governing body yesterday.

This decision was made after a stakeholders meeting of the TTFA's National Football Committee, comprising 25 clubs from the TT Pro League, TT Super League and Champion of Champions competition.

The Committee chairman Selby Browne, according to the media release, "outlined the conditions precedent to the pro-league clubs receiving assistance from the SporTT Company. He confirmed that clubs should begin receiving financial assistance shortly. The clubs were given 48 hours to agree on what amount of these funds will be set aside in a special account administered by the TTFA for the payment of players salaries and statutory deductions.

"He further advised the clubs that the TTFA has now received FIFA approval for financial assistance to the TTFA and the transfer of the funds is awaited," the media release added.

Funds from the FIFA Forward Programme will be used by the TTFA "to facilitate the administration, club registration, match officials, marketing, and transportation of the TT Pro League two-tiered competition for a two-year period."

The two-tiered competition will consist of 10 Pro League clubs in the first tier and 12 clubs in the second tier. Each club in tier 1 will receive US$108,000 to cover club operations. Clubs in tier 2 will receive US $8,000 and pay no registration fees.

The TTFA will not be offering any prize monies unless they are successful in sponsor negotiations.

"Following extensive discussions it was agreed that clubs will be given until noon on Monday 9th September 2019 to indicate their willingness to participate in the tier 2 competition," the media release added.

"(Browne) also confirmed the Committee will continue the review for restructuring a new pathway for football in Trinidad and Tobago, and will meet with the TTFA member zone associations, all football stakeholders including community leagues, leading up to a symposium that will be held in the coming weeks," the media release noted.