Boy, 10, aunt die in car crash

Alisha Carrington

A ten-year-old boy, described by his cousin as a "God-fearing child", died yesterday morning along with his aunt when the car they were in crashed into a ten-wheeler truck.

The boy, Josiah Carrington, and his aunt Alisha Carrington, 33, were on their way to the beach with relatives when they crashed on the Manzanilla stretch at about 9 am. The family from El Reposo Road, Sangre Grande were in a grey Nissan Wingroad and had to be removed by fire officers after the crash.

Also in the car were Josiah's mother Aiesha Carrington, 34, who is warded in a critical condition at the Intensive Care Unit of the Sangre Grande Hospital and Alisha's two step-children Slaeem Abdul-Haqq, four, and Nayim Persad, five.

Emily Carrington, a cousin, said yesterday that Alisha loved children and was like a second mother to her and her cousins as they all lived on the same compound.

"She was very friendly, she was self employed. Josiah did not make up his mind about what he wanted to be but he wanted to be a godly person. His father died when he was young and he would always say he was not afraid to die because he gave his life to God. The last thing he said was he had church tomorrow (today)," she said.

Police said Alisha was navigating an "S" corner when she collided with the truck. Carrington said the family was without a car for some time and after renting one they decided to go to the beach to relax after a hectic period leading up to the opening of the school term.

The driver of the truck Kerwin Lynch, 38, of Bittern Boulevard, Maloney Gardens, Maloney was not seriously injured in the crash.