World record was on my mind says Paul

In this file photo, TT cyclists Keron Bramble, from left, Njisane Phillip and Nicholas Paul pose with their 2019 Pan American Games medals at the TT Olympic House in Port of Spain, on August 7. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

JONATHAN RAMNANANSINGH

TT cycling sensation, Nicholas Paul, carefully planned his pursuit of the Men’s Flying 200-metre world record before setting his wheels along the Cochabamba Velodrome in Bolivia on Friday and successfully executing his plot into a record-breaking performance.

Speaking with Newsday earlier today, Paul was still a bit lost for words on his mesmerising showing but admitted that he was intent on attempting the mountainous feat.

“Considering the conditions in Bolivia, breaking the world record was one of my objectives at the Pan Am Championships. I really planned on going for it and to have actually done it, is unexplainable. I thought, ‘Why not?’. It really is an unbelievable feeling but I want to ensure I keep settled and focused on my coming events.” said the elated speedster.

Following his blistering 9.1 second display in the opening qualifier round of the Men’s Sprint, Paul went on to defeat countryman Quincy Alexander in the 1/8 final, Canadian Nick Wammes in the quarter-final and then breeze past the experienced Hersony Canelon (Venezuela) in the ‘semis’. He will now go for his second gold of the Championships against Suriname’s Jair Tjon En Fa at approximately 7 pm (TT time) today.

Paul expressed deep gratitude for his valiant efforts but remains focused on this evening’s final and the possibility to bag another medal in tomorrow’s Kilometre Time Trial.

“Firstly, I’d like to thank God because without Him, the record wouldn’t be possible," said Paul. "When you work hard, it feels amazing to reap the rewards. But I don’t want this achievement to side track the team’s thinking at this point."

He added, "Last night, I ensured I got enough rest to recover from the day’s racing and prepare for today’s. It was just another day at work for the entire team. We’ll celebrate our achievements after the Championships. As of now, we’re still working. I’m happy but all focus is on tonight’s race.”

Paul also acknowledged the team’s camaraderie and strong support base through its coach, Erin Hartwell, and other staff members. He also thanked the people of TT for their support and hopes it continues beyond the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020.

The team is scheduled to return to TT on Tuesday.

So far, TT’s medal tally for the Pan Am Championships stand at three – gold in Team Sprint (Paul, Keron Bramble, Njisane Phillip); bronze in Keirin (Bramble) and gold/silver in the Men’s Sprint this evening (Paul).